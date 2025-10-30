Lahainaluna HS to honor four at ‘Legends of Lahainaluna’ banquet

The 2025 Legends of Lahainaluna banquet will take place at the Lahainaluna High School cafeteria (pictured). Photo courtesy: Ferraro Choi

Lahainluna High School Foundation has announced that its annual “Legends of Lahainaluna” honors banquet will take place this year on Dec. 4 at Hale Pā‘ina, the school cafeteria.

These awards were first presented in 2011 to individuals and businesses who have made significant contributions to Lahainaluna High School and the community. After a hiatus due to COVID restrictions from 2019 through 2021, and the devastating Lahaina wildfire in 2023, the awards ceremony was resumed in 2024.

The 2025 honorees include: Alan Kawaguchi, class of 1962 and former athletic director and special education teacher; Marion Muller, former administrator, registrar and counselor; Lahaina Restoration Foundation, for their effort in the preservation of the history of Lahaina and especially for their efforts to restore the history of West Maui after the fire. The foundation will also honor posthumously one of the pioneers of the Agriculture Learning Center at Lahainaluna, Ted “Boss” Kawamura. Representatives of the Kawamura ‘ohana are expected to attend on behalf of “Boss”.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The 2025 awards dinner will be held on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Hale Pa’ina, the school cafeteria. Check in will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the welcome and dinner with entertainment. The awards program will commence after dinner.

This year’s dinner entrée will feature prime rib and lightly breaded, lemon capered mahi mahi. It will be catered by 1989 Lahainaluna alumnus William Bailey of Maui Flavors Catering. An assortment of desserts with water and iced tea will be served.

Student volunteers will serve as parking attendants, and hosts and hostesses as well as wait helpers. The student-run “Da Luna Store” will also be on-site for cash sales only with an assortment of Lahainaluna swag and logo items, perfect for holiday shopping.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dinner reservations are required by Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. Contact LHS Foundation Executive Director Art Fillazar via email at lhsf08@yahoo.com or leave a voice message at 808-661-5332 for a call back. Dinner is $50.00 per person. Checks must be payable to LHS Foundation and can be mailed to LHS Foundation P.O. Box 11617, Lahaina, HI 96761 or dropped off at the high school main office for the Foundation’s on-campus mail basket. The reservation form can also be accessed through this link: bit.ly/2025LHSLegends.