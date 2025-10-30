Resident feedback to help shape community forest plan for Maui island

Kepaniwai Park. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Management encourages residents to help shape an urban forest management plan for Maui island — titled He Nohona ʻUlu: Maui’s Community Forest Plan — by attending in-person events in Kahului and completing an online survey at www.henohonaulu.org.

Community pop-up events are as follows:

Nov. 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Arbor Day Garden Expo and Tree Giveaway at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, Kahului

Nov. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: County of Maui Senior Fair at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, Kahului

Nov. 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Mālama the Trees at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Kahului

Events will offer more information on the project, time to talk story with planners and opportunities to complete the survey. The survey covers what trees mean to residents, where more trees should be planted and what benefits and concerns should guide the project. Events and survey responses will help shape recommendations to ensure that Maui’s community forests reflect local values and priorities.

The pop-ups kick off public engagement for He Nohona ʻUlu: Maui’s Community Forest Plan. Over the next year, the County and its project team will host listening sessions and open houses across the island to gather additional ideas and feedback.

Rooted in the ʻulu grove model, He Nohona ʻUlu: Maui’s Community Forest Plan aims to cultivate thriving communities where trees provide food, cultural resources, shade, aquifer recharge, climate resilience and other benefits. Once completed, the urban forest management plan will combine community manaʻo with technical expertise to assess current conditions and advance recommendations for policy changes, staffing and budgets, tree planting projects and long-term stewardship.

The County of Maui project launched in May 2025; a draft plan is anticipated in late 2026; and a final plan is estimated to be completed in early 2027.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife’s Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program and the federal Department of Agriculture Urban and Community Forestry are funding the County project.

For more information on He Nohona ʻUlu: Maui’s Community Forest Plan, visit www.henohonaulu.org or emailaloha@henohonaulu.org.