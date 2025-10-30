Visitor spending increased in September 2025

ʻĪao Valley flood restoration. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Twenty-five months after the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires, there were 184,201 visitors to Maui in September 2025 compared to 165,322 visitors (+11.4%) in September 2024. Visitor spending was $436.4 million in September 2025 compared to $364.1 million (+19.9%) in September 2024. The average daily census on Maui was 43,996 visitors in September 2025 compared to 41,243 visitors (+6.7%) in September 2024.

In the first nine months of 2025, there were 1,892,194 visitors to Maui compared to 1,743,691 visitors (+8.5%) in the first nine months of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, total visitor spending was $4.35 billion compared to $3.88 billion (+12.2%) in the first nine months of 2024.

In September 2025, there were more than 3,000 out-of-state visitors to Moloka‘i. “Many of these visitors came for the Na Wahine O Ke Kai World Championship canoe race, which took place on Sept. 28, utilizing Mokulele Airlines, charter flights, ferry and other sea craft. A record 73 teams from Hawai‘i, California, Washington D.C., Australia, French Polynesia, Japan and New Zealand participated in this event,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka.

According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, there were 690,858 total visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in September 2025, a 2.5% decline compared to September 2024. However, these visitors spent more on an average daily basis ($270 per person, +11.3%) contributing to an 8.1% increase in total visitor spending to $1.54 billion (measured in nominal dollars).

“Like many travel destinations, Hawai‘i experienced a slowdown in visitors during September 2025,” said Tokioka. “Hawai‘i faces stiff competition from other destinations and it is important for Hawai‘i to continue marketing to the world.”

In September 2025, 674,860 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the US West and US East. Additionally, 15,998 visitors arrived via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 690,191 visitors (-2.2%) arrived by air and 18,700 visitors (-14.5%) came by out-of-state cruise ships in September 2024.

The average length of stay by total visitors in September 2025 was 8.25 days, which was similar to September 2024 (8.27 days, -0.3%). The statewide average daily census was 189,876 visitors in September 2025 compared to 195,505 visitors (-2.9%) in September 2024.

In September 2025, 342,608 visitors arrived from the US West, a decrease from September 2024 (359,583 visitors, -4.7%). Although there were fewer US West visitors in September 2025, they spent more on an average daily basis, resulting in higher total spending ($737.5 million) compared to September 2024 ($642.9 million, +14.7%). Daily spending by US West visitors in September 2025 rose to $265 per person compared $221 per person (+19.8%) in September 2024.

There were 163,579 visitors from the US East in September 2025, up 2% compared to September 2024 (160,392 visitors). US East visitors in September 2025 also spent more per day, contributing to higher total spending ($434.9 million) than in September 2024 ($399.8 million, +8.8%). Daily spending by US East visitors increased to $302 per person in September 2025 compared to $268 per person (+12.7%) in September 2024.

In September 2025, 72,214 visitors arrived from Japan, an 8.6% growth from September 2024 (66,502 visitors). Visitors from Japan spent $107.7 million in September 2025 compared to $96.5 million (+11.6%) in September 2024. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in September 2025 ($241 per person) was more than September 2024 ($235 per person, +2.7%).

“Visitor arrivals from the Japan market improved in September 2025 (+8.6%). I recently accompanied Gov. Green on a trip to Japan to strengthen partnerships in clean energy, business development, education and culture — and to explore opportunities in technology and tourism,” said Tokioka.

In September 2025, 19,243 visitors arrived from Canada, down from September 2024 (19,702 visitors, -2.3%). Visitors from Canada spent $44.0 million in September 2025 compared to $44.7 million (-1.5%) in September 2024. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in September 2025 ($236 per person) was similar to September 2024 ($236 per person, -0.4%).

There were 77,216 visitors from all other international markets in September 2025, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 84,012 visitors (-8.1%) from all other international markets in September 2024.

Air capacity to Hawai‘i in September 2025 (4,432 transpacific flights with 982,375 seats) declined slightly compared to September 2024 (4,476 flights, -1.0% with 990,746 seats, -0.8%).

Year-to-Date 2025

A total of 7,288,170 visitors arrived in the first nine months of 2025, up slightly (+0.4%) from 7,258,157 visitors in the first nine months of 2024.

In the first nine months of 2025, total visitor spending was $16.17 billion, which was an increase from $15.42 billion (+4.9%) in the first nine months of 2024.