12th Annual Made in Maui County Festival returns to the MACC in November

The 12th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival, Maui’s premier showcase for locally produced goods, will return to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Nov. 7 and 8.

The festival is set to feature more than 140 local vendors offering a variety of products, including art, jewelry, fashion, food, home goods and more. It serves as a major platform for Maui County’s small businesses to connect with both local customers and wholesale buyers.

The festivities will kick off Nov. 7, with the Buyers’ Preview & Exclusive Shopping Day from 1:30 to 6 p.m. The cost is $36 in advance online (includes all fees). Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the box office. This special preview day offers guests a relaxed setting to browse and connect with vendors, culminating in a 5 p.m. opening ceremony.

The main event, the Big Festival Day, starts at 8 a.m. Nov. 8. Kathy Collins will be the mistress of ceremonies. The day stage show will include vendor demonstrations, fashion shows and prize giveaways.

The 2025 musical lineup highlights several of Maui’s most talented artists: Arlie Asiu at 9:30 a.m., Joe Chee at 10:30 a.m., Jordan Soon at 2 p.m., and Marty Dread, who will close the day with reggae rhythms at 3 p.m.

“We’re so proud of this year’s lineup—it truly shines a light on the heart and soul of Maui County,” said Pamela Tumpap, president of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “These artists bring our culture to life through their music, and we can’t wait to share that spirit with everyone who joins us for this year’s celebration.”

Tickets for the Big Festival Day on Saturday are available online for $9, which includes all fees. Organizers recommend arriving early because the first 2,000 attendees will receive a free festival tote bag. Free parking will be available on Saturday, with complimentary shuttle services running to and from the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, War Memorial Stadium and War Memorial Gym. The event also features food trucks and interactive exhibits.

The event is presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce and is supported by title sponsor Hawaiian Airlines, among a host of other local businesses and organizations. For tickets and more details, visit www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com.