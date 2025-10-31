Dean Wong to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting, Nov. 4

Dean Wong in 2025. (Photo Credit: Aubrey Hord)

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, Dean Wong will be the speaker at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting. Wong is the CEO of Imua Family Services, which has provided services to Maui since 1947.

Wong’s topic will be “Real Action for Kids” which will describe the “movement” commitment of Imua that every child and youth in Maui County will have what they need to survive and thrive by 2030.

Wong has over 25 years of experience in the nonprofit executive leadership and public health sector. For the past 14 years, he has served as executive director of Imua Family Services. Under his leadership, Imua has been recognized as one of “Hawaiʻi’s Best Places to Work” by Hawaiʻi Business Magazine. Wong holds a variety of leadership roles including the president of the board for the Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network, and he was honored as a finalist for the Pacific Business News Nonprofit Leadership Award.

The meeting will be held at the YMCA West Side Resource Center, located in the old Tamura’s building in Emerald Plaza. The address is 226 Kupuohi Street, Lahaina, 96761. Social time will commence at 5 p.m., followed by the meeting program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drink to the meeting. To attend in person, email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.