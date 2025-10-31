Halloween – Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign

Beginning Friday, October 31, 2025, and continuing throughout the Halloween weekend, the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired driving.

Motorists can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero-tolerance approach to impaired driving. We aim to promote voluntary compliance with all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways.

The Maui Police Department DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep our roadways safe for everyone by following these simple tips:

Plan ahead: Decide on a safe way home before the festivities begin.

Designate a sober driver: Give your keys to a responsible driver before you start drinking.

Allow extra travel time: Stopping for trick-or-treaters may increase your travel time, so plan accordingly.

Use alternative transportation if drinking: Call a taxi, ride-share, or a sober friend or family member to get home safely.

Look out for friends and family: Don’t let anyone drive impaired. Take their keys and help them find a safe way home.

Report impaired drivers: If you see someone driving under the influence, call the Maui Police Department to report it—you could save a life.