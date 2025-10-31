Local brands pop-up at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center to kick off holiday shopping

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center continues to celebrate Hawai‘i’s entrepreneurial spirit with a lineup of local brand pop-ups throughout November, featuring 2BDesired, Lexbreezy Hawaiʻi, Get Nutz Wear, Hometown Holiday Makeke, and Dezigns by Kamohoaliʻi. Shoppers can look forward to unique island-inspired apparel and accessories, handmade gifts, and exclusive releases from Hawai‘i-based creators.

2BDesired

2BDesired will host its pop-up on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., located on the second floor next to Shaper’s. Rooted in the vibrant spirit of Hawai‘i, the brand was founded by Desiree Akiona with a vision to celebrate family, culture, and connection through thoughtfully designed apparel. Known for its matching family outfits, swimwear, and accessories, 2BDesired features exclusive hand-drawn prints and collaborations with local Hawaiian artists that embody the essence of togetherness and aloha.

Lexbreezy Hawaiʻi

Lexbreezy Hawaiʻi is a custom cut-and-sew clothing brand with distinctive signature styles, seamlessly blending a modern twist on traditional aloha and resort wear. They will be taking over the space next to Shaper’s from Saturday to Sunday, Nov. 15 to 16. Their mission is to inspire individuals to incorporate authentic aloha wear into their everyday wardrobes, celebrating the culture of our islands.

Next, Get Nutz Wear will host a three-day pop-up from Friday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 23. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Established in 2001, this ‘ohana-owned clothing brand from O‘ahu has built a loyal following through its weekly “Fresh Friday” drops: offering something new and original every week. The Maui pop-up will feature an exclusive collection available only during the event before being released at their home shop on Oʻahu at a future date.

Hometown Holiday Makeke

In addition, Hometown Holiday Makeke will take place on Friday, Nov. 28, and Saturday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days in the former CVS location near Macy’s Men’s, Children, & Home. This festive, two-day holiday shopping event will feature over a dozen local vendors and small businesses offering handmade gifts, exclusive promotions, and exciting giveaways in celebration of Small Business Saturday.

Dezigns by Kamohoaliʻi

Closing out the month, Hawaiʻi-Island brand Dezigns by Kamohoaliʻi will bring their collection of apparel to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center for Black Friday weekend from Friday, Nov. 28 to Sunday, Nov. 30. Founded in 2005 by Kumu Hula Micah Kamohoaliʻi, Dezigns by Kamohoaliʻi celebrates Hawaiian artistry through fashion that embodies cultural knowledge, symbolism, and natural beauty. Rooted in his family’s legacy of Hawaiian kapa and his own background in graphic design, Kamohoaliʻi’s creations weave traditional Hawaiian imagery and storytelling into contemporary design, honoring the brilliance and heritage of the Hawaiian people.

“As the holidays approach, we’re always excited to welcome more local brands to the Center,” said Kauwela Shultz, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “Each pop-up helps create a positive, empowering space for local, family-owned businesses and strengthens our connection to the community.”

These events showcase Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s ongoing commitment to supporting Hawai‘i-based businesses and providing a platform for local creators to share their craft with the Maui community.

