Maui United Way hosting community workshops to choose priority sites for Environmental Assessment

Makana Rosete and Jeeyun Lee of Maui United Way doing ʻāina work.

Maui United Way, in partnership with Hā Sustainability and Environmental Science International, invites community members to participate in the next round of workshops for the Maui United Way Environmental Recovery Initiative, a community-first initiative supported by the US Environmental Protection Agency to assess and revitalize underutilized lands in Lahaina, Kahului, and Wailuku.

In September, residents joined workshops to help identify and map potential brownfield sites, properties where reuse may be complicated by real or perceived environmental contamination concerns, such as former gas stations, industrial facilities, or lands affected by wildfire. Community members contributed local knowledge, added new sites, and shared which locations they felt passionate about moving forward or removing from consideration.

Since then, the project team has met with several property owners and narrowed the list to those interested in participating. The November workshops will now focus on prioritizing which sites should move forward for environmental assessment under the program.

“The community’s voice has shaped this process from the beginning,” said Jeeyun Lee, Executive Director of Maui United Way. “Now, we’re asking residents to take the next step: Help us decide which sites should be prioritized for testing and future revitalization.”

Workshops will take place on the following dates:

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2025 – Lahaina Workshop

Lahainaluna Cafeteria, 5:30–7 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2025 – Kahului/Wailuku Workshop

Imua Family Services, 5:30–7 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

Dinner will be provided at both events, and a keiki corner will be available to support families who wish to participate.

Left photo: Hannah Shipman-Peila and Alex de Roode of Hā Sustainability. Right photo: Makana Rosete and Jeeyun Lee of Maui United Way doing ʻāina work.

“The first workshops gave us valuable insight into what matters most to the community,” said Hannah Shipman-Peila, Co-Owner and Principal Consultant of Hā Sustainability. “This next step is about putting that knowledge into action, working together to prioritize the sites that can help create safer, healthier spaces for everyone.”

The final list of prioritized sites will guide the next phase of environmental site assessments and reuse planning, paving the way for pursuing future cleanup and redevelopment funding.

Please RSVP to attend here or contact info@hasustainability.com to learn more or get involved.

For more information, visit https://www.mauiunitedway.org/environmental-recovery-initiative.