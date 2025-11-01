Behind the curtain: The making of Maui’s ‘Nutcracker’ ballet by Alexander Academy

Each December, the stage at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater is transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland, as the Alexander Academy Performing Company’s team of volunteers moves in with the sets and costumes for Maui’s beloved, full-length “Nutcracker” ballet.

With nearly 1,200 seats filled per performance, the lavish production dazzles audiences with more than 100 dancers and professional-level choreography and design, bringing the magic of Tchaikovsky’s classic to life for families and visitors across the island.

This annual production is more than a holiday tradition. It’s the culmination of years of dedication, artistry and community effort from one of Maui’s premiere dance studios. Behind the scenes and on stage, students, staff and volunteers collaborate to create a special performance.

Drosselmeyer (Absalon Figueroa) reveals the magical nutcracker. (PC: Chelsea Fine)

The Rats are ready to attack Clara (Sol Bridgeford) and her nutcracker (2024). (PC: Chelsea Fine)

Alexander Academy began in the 1990s as a small Upcountry studio. It has grown under the leadership of Danelle Keenan, who took the helm in 2009. From just 15 students, the Academy quickly expanded, nurturing thousands of dancers in ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip hop, tap and acrobatics. Beyond technique, the school instills artistry, discipline and connection — principles that guide students both on and off the stage.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In 2012, the Academy launched the Alexander Academy Performing Company, a nonprofit organization created to provide students with more performance opportunities. Its mission is to make high-quality dance education accessible while fostering self-respect, compassion and community through dance.

After years in quaint spaces at the Old Kula Community Center and in Hāli‘imaile, the Academy found its home in 2024 at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center in Kahului. The new studios offer a spacious, professional environment that reflects the school’s growth and the level of artistry it nurtures. The facility includes three dance studios, a costume and prop department, and the only dancewear boutique on island. The company has satellite locations in Hā‘ikū and Makawao, supported by a dedicated team of teachers.

The Old Kula Community Center was AAPA’s first home. (Courtesy: Alexander Academy of Performing Arts)

The new studio at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center is bright and spacious. (Courtesy: Alexander Academy of Performing Arts)

At the heart of Alexander Academy’s reputation is its artistic production of “The Nutcracker.” It is the only full-length production on Maui, complete with professional dancers — including guest artist Erik Osterkil from New York — alongside the Academy’s talented students.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In its fifth year, the show began during the height of the pandemic, an ambitious leap of faith staged on a temporary outdoor stage in Kula. What started as a hopeful experiment has grown into one of Maui’s most cherished holiday traditions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Performing at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater is a milestone for any local artist. As Hawai‘i’s most comprehensive multi-disciplinary arts facility, the MACC connects Maui’s creative community to the world. For Alexander Academy’s dancers, stepping onto its stage means sharing their craft in a world-class venue that celebrates both local talent and global artistry.

Artistic Director Absalon Figueroa leads sweeping choreography that transforms the stage, from snow-filled forests to the grand finale. Choreographers Amelia Nelson and Hallie Hunt contribute theatrical depth, designing everything from the festive Act I party to the dramatic battle with the Rat King.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Costume Director Jennifer Oberg and the volunteers of The Sewing Hui design and build costumes for every role, while lighting designer Maggie Lloyd enhances each scene with luminous, immersive designs. Many young dancers grow up in “The Nutcracker” production, starting as mischievous mice or enchanting angels and advancing into featured roles year after year.

“’The Nutcracker’ is a journey of growth,” Keenan said. “You can see our students transform, not just as dancers, but as young people.”