Texas visitor dies in single-vehicle collision in Mākena, Maui

A Texas man died as the result of a single-vehicle collision on Mākena Road in South Maui on Thursday evening. Police say the involvement of speed was considered a factor.

The accident was reported at 5:35 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2025 on Mākena Road, 1.1 miles south of Oneloa Beach South Road.

A preliminary police investigation reveals a black 2024 BMW X5 was traveling south on Mākena Road when it crossed the center line, veered off the roadway, colliding with rocks along the left shoulder, re-entered the roadway and veered off the right shoulder, where it struck additional rocks. The BMW then became airborne and rolled over, coming to rest back in the roadway on its roof.

As a result of the collision, the operator, a 47-year-old Texas man, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. His passenger, a 46-year-old Texas woman, was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition for further treatment.

Police say the operator was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. The passenger was wearing a seat belt, according to police.

The involvement of alcohol and drugs has not been determined as the investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s 15th traffic fatality for 2025, compared to 13 at the same time last year.