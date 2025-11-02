Comedian Jiaoying Summers to perform Dec. 4 at the MACC

Comedian Jiaoying Summers

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will host comedian Jiaoying Summers as part of its “LOL@MACC” series at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the McCoy Studio Theater.

Tickets for the stand-up performance are on sale online only at MauiArts.org.

Summers, who blends personal stories of immigrant identity, cultural clashes and motherhood into her act, was recently named one of Variety’s 10 Comics To Watch for 2025. Born in China and based in Los Angeles, she has built a large online following with more than 1 billion views and 4 million followers, known for viral sketches such as “Uber Karen” and her comedic takes on English names.

In 2023, Summers made history as the first Chinese comedian to headline the Apollo Theater in New York City and was inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame. She is currently on her international tour, “Jiaoying: What Specie Are You?” which includes the host of the podcast Tiger Mom.

In support of the ongoing needs for wildfire survivors, show attendees are asked to bring non-perishable items such as dried pasta and cans of food for the Maui Food Bank.

Ticket prices are $41, $51 and $81, with all fees included. The $81 ticket tier includes a post-show opportunity for a meet and greet with Summers. A 10% discount is available for MACC members for the $51 and $81 tickets. Membership information is available at www.MauiArts.org/membership.