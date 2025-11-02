Maui Comic Con joins Wailuku First Friday in November

Wailuku First Friday flyer. Courtesy photo

Wailuku First Friday will team up with Maui Comic Con for a special edition of the monthly street festival on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. This free, family-friendly event transforms historic Wailuku town into a celebration of music, culture, food, art and community—open to locals and visitors alike.

The “mini” Maui Comic Con at Wailuku First Friday is made possible through the generous support of sponsors: Maui Comics & Collectibles, Wailuku Coffee Company, Request Music, Pukalani Superette, Mystery Maui Escape Rooms, Luk Town Shows and Painted Deer Tattoo.

Event Highlights

Event highlights include live entertainment on the Market Street Stage, featuring Leimana Purdy, the 2024 Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Champion, followed by a closing set from Piʻilani Arias.

A silent auction will be held inside Wailuku Coffee Company, with proceeds benefiting Maui Comic Con, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides a free, family-friendly comic convention for the Maui community each year.

Attendees can also meet Disney artist James Silvani and have comics signed, explore Artist Alley inside the Wailuku Municipal Parking Garage featuring local artists such as Shane Molina, Noble Richardson, Aaron Nakahara and others, and enjoy the Night Darling Cosplay Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Sign-ups for the cosplay showcase begin at 5:30 p.m. in the same location.

Free parking is available after 6 p.m. in the Wailuku Municipal Parking Garage, accessible via Church Street between Vineyard and Main. Market Street will close to vehicle traffic at 5:30 p.m. Vehicles left on Market Street after that time will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Wailuku First Friday is presented with support from the County of Maui, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Kilohana by the Hawaiian Council and KPOA 93.5 FM.

For event updates and full details, visit wailukufirstfriday.com.