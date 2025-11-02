Montage Kapalua Bay hosts Morro Bay Oyster Co. for coastal culinary collaboration

Chef Neal Maloney. (Credit; Morro Bay Oyster Company)

Montage Kapalua Bay will host a special culinary collaboration between chef Neal Maloney, founder of California’s Morro Bay Oyster Co., and Montage executive chef Justin Pupura, from Dec. 12-15, 2025.

During the weekend-long event, guests can delight in a variety of seafood tastings and meals featuring oysters.

A marine biologist by training, chef Maloney hand-farms Pacific Gold oysters in the nutrient-rich waters of the Central Coast’s Morro Bay, and his dedication to aquaculture has made Morro Bay Oyster Co. a favorite among chefs and oyster lovers alike.

Highlights of the weekend include:

Champagne Hale at Cliff House (Dec. 12, 5–7 p.m.): A tasting experience pairing oysters with champagne. The special menu will feature coastal bites, an oyster raw bar and chef-crafted pūpūs. Reservations can be made here.

Friends of the Chef Series Dinner at Cane & Canoe (Dec. 13, 5–8 p.m.): A four-course, curated seafood dinner. Chef Maloney joins Chef Purpura, longtime friends and former colleagues, for an inspired four-course wine dinner celebrating California-Hawaiian seafood cuisine. Reservations available here.

Sunset Pool Oyster Shucking (Dec. 14, noon–4 p.m.): Chef Maloney hosts poolside oyster shucking at the hotel’s newly renovated Sunset Pool on Dec. 14, alongside cocktails and music.