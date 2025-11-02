Nominations open for 2025 Maui County Women of Excellence Awards

Nominations are open for the 2025 Women of Excellence Awards, according to the Maui County Committee on the Status of Women. The annual recognition celebrates outstanding women across Maui County who uplift, inspire and strengthen their communities.

This year’s theme, “Ka Holomua Laulima! Nā Wāhine Hoʻoulu Hanauna” (Moving Foward Together: Women Educating and Inspiring Generations), honors women whose leadership, mentorship and dedication create a lasting impact for future generations.

Exceptional women will be recognized in the following categories:

Young Woman of Promise (ages 14–21)

Woman of Excellence (ages 22–59)

Unsung Hero (ages 60 and older)

Honorary Historical Award (Posthumous)

Nomination forms are available at the Kalana O Maui County building, 200 S. High St. in Wailuku, at the information booth in the main lobby or at the Office of the Mayor on the 9th floor. Forms are also available online at https://www.mauicounty.gov/CSW. The nomination deadline is Nov. 11, 2025.

Completed nomination forms may be submitted by email to CSW@co.maui.hi.us, by Fax to 808-270-7870 or by mail to Committee on the Status of Women, Office of the Mayor, 200 S. High Street, Wailuku, HI 96793.