Maui News

Nominations open for 2025 Maui County Women of Excellence Awards

November 2, 2025, 8:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Nominations are open for the 2025 Women of Excellence Awards, according to the Maui County Committee on the Status of Women. The annual recognition celebrates outstanding women across Maui County who uplift, inspire and strengthen their communities.

This year’s theme, “Ka Holomua Laulima! Nā Wāhine Hoʻoulu Hanauna” (Moving Foward Together: Women Educating and Inspiring Generations), honors women whose leadership, mentorship and dedication create a lasting impact for future generations.

Exceptional women will be recognized in the following categories:

  • Young Woman of Promise (ages 14–21)
  • Woman of Excellence (ages 22–59)
  • Unsung Hero (ages 60 and older)
  • Honorary Historical Award (Posthumous)

Nomination forms are available at the Kalana O Maui County building, 200 S. High St. in Wailuku, at the information booth in the main lobby or at the Office of the Mayor on the 9th floor. Forms are also available online at https://www.mauicounty.gov/CSW. The nomination deadline is Nov. 11, 2025.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Completed nomination forms may be submitted by email to CSW@co.maui.hi.us, by Fax to 808-270-7870 or by mail to Committee on the Status of Women, Office of the Mayor, 200 S. High Street, Wailuku, HI 96793.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments