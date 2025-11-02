The Ritz-Carlton Maui promotes Rebecca Pang to director of marketing

Rebecca Pang headshot. (Courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua)

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua has promoted Rebecca Pang to director of marketing, announced the resort Tuesday.

Pang, who joined the property in 2021, brings more than two decades of experience in tourism marketing, public relations and luxury hospitality. She has led major initiatives that have boosted the resort’s visibility across traditional, digital and social platforms, and played a key role in shaping its renovation narrative and signature events such as the Kapalua Wine & Food Festival and Celebration of the Arts.

Under her direction, the resort also introduced new experiences including the Kapalua Concert Series, Kapalua Wine & Chef Series and Chef’s Table, while expanding its weekly guest activities calendar to more than 70 offerings.

“Rebecca’s creativity, strategic insight and strong connection to the Hawaiian Islands have elevated our resort in powerful ways,” said Jon Gersonde, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “Her work has helped us share our story with authenticity, purpose and impact.”

Before joining The Ritz-Carlton, Pang held leadership roles at Four Season Resort Maui, Anthology Marketing Group, Stryker Weiner & Yokota and her own award-winning marketing consultancy, Rebecca Pang & Co., where she represented luxury hospitality, nonprofit and consumer brands. She is a graduate of the University of Southern California, a Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows Program alumna and a former president of Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Hawai‘i Chapter.

To learn more about the resort and the newest offerings, visit ritzcarlton.com/maui or call 808- 669-6200.