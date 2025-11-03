Bill 9’s first reading to be scheduled after council fills vacancy

A June 9 meeting of the Maui County Council’s Housing and Land Use Committee drew standing-room-only crowds to testify on a bill proposing to phase out vacation rentals from apartment-zoned districts. A recessed meeting continued Wednesday morning in the Council Chambers. PC: Brian Perry

Maui County Council Chair Alice L. Lee announced that first reading of the bill to phase out transient vacation rentals in Apartment Districts will be scheduled for a council meeting hopefully in December while the council turns its attention to filling the vacancy created by the passing of Council Member Tasha Kama.

Bill 9, CD1 (2025) was recommended for passage earlier this year by the Housing and Land Use Committee, chaired by Kama. The bill was approved as to form and legality by the Department of the Corporation Counsel in October.

“The proposal to phase out TVRs is one of the council’s biggest policy issues this term, as seen by the lengthy deliberations conducted by Council Member Kama’s committee,” said Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “We kindly request patience so that the council can carefully consider who to appoint to her seat and to allow the new councilmember time to adjust to this new role before taking up major actions.”

The committee report on Bill 9 will need to be approved by the committee’s vice-chair, substituting for Kama’s role as committee chair, before it can be posted on a council agenda, Lee said.

Under Section 3-4 of the Charter of the County of Maui, the council faces a Nov. 25 deadline to fill the vacancy for the Kahului residency area seat. If the deadline isn’t met, the mayor would appoint someone to the seat.

Lee said a special council meeting will be held today at 9 a.m. to discuss proposed procedures for the replacement process. Public testimony will be taken, but the discussion won’t be about potential successors, she said.

For more information, call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7664.