Hawaiʻi Relief Program offers utility assistance amid federal government shutdown

Gov. Josh Green announced the launch of the Hawaiʻi Relief Program during a press conference on Thursday. PC: Office of the Governor (10.30.25)

Customers facing economic hardship can submit an application to the Hawaiʻi Relief Program for assistance with utility bills. Announced last week by Gov. Josh Green, the program is designed to provide support for those facing uncertainty due to the ongoing shutdown of the federal government. For more information and to apply, contact:

Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi for Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi island Phone: 808-521-4357, press “1” for financial assistance, and press 1” again for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program (HRP) Team Email hrp.mail@catholiccharitieshawaii.org Web: www.catholiccharitieshawaii.org/hawaii_relief_program

Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. for Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi Phone: 808-243-4357 Email: Housing.utility@meoinc.org Web: www.meoinc.org



Customers experiencing financial hardships are reminded that they can take advantage of Hawaiian Electric’s interest-free monthly installment plans, for a limited time. Late fees are waived. However, customers must pay new energy charges incurred by the stated date in addition to the monthly installments. To submit a request, navigate to the Payment Arrangement Options section of hawaiianelectric.com.

Finally, a thoughtful and practical way to help family, friends or someone in need with their electric bill is the donation-based ʻOhana Energy Gift Card program. While not tax deductible, donors can designate a specific amount to be applied to the gift recipient’s electric account. After completing the form, which includes the intended recipient’s electric account number, the donor mails it in with a check, cashier’s check or money order. The gift also can be made anonymously. Recipients are notified after the account information is verified and the amount applied, and the donor may also send a personalized message.