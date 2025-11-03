Hawaiʻi Relief Program offers utility assistance amid federal government shutdown
Customers facing economic hardship can submit an application to the Hawaiʻi Relief Program for assistance with utility bills. Announced last week by Gov. Josh Green, the program is designed to provide support for those facing uncertainty due to the ongoing shutdown of the federal government. For more information and to apply, contact:
- Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi for Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi island
- Phone: 808-521-4357, press “1” for financial assistance, and press 1” again for the Hawaiʻi Relief Program (HRP) Team
- Email hrp.mail@catholiccharitieshawaii.org
- Web: www.catholiccharitieshawaii.org/hawaii_relief_program
- Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. for Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi
- Phone: 808-243-4357
- Email: Housing.utility@meoinc.org
- Web: www.meoinc.org
Customers experiencing financial hardships are reminded that they can take advantage of Hawaiian Electric’s interest-free monthly installment plans, for a limited time. Late fees are waived. However, customers must pay new energy charges incurred by the stated date in addition to the monthly installments. To submit a request, navigate to the Payment Arrangement Options section of hawaiianelectric.com.
Finally, a thoughtful and practical way to help family, friends or someone in need with their electric bill is the donation-based ʻOhana Energy Gift Card program. While not tax deductible, donors can designate a specific amount to be applied to the gift recipient’s electric account. After completing the form, which includes the intended recipient’s electric account number, the donor mails it in with a check, cashier’s check or money order. The gift also can be made anonymously. Recipients are notified after the account information is verified and the amount applied, and the donor may also send a personalized message.