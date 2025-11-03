Mākena Golf & Beach Club hosts fundraising dinner celebrating the Pilina of Kanaloa Kahoʻolawe

Hale Pili (right) is the “child” of Kahoʻolaweʻs hale pili, whose name is Namakapili (left). We are coming together at Hale Pili to celebrate and reaffirm our pilina, or connection as one for Kahoʻolawe.

Mākena Golf & Beach Club will host I Ola Kanaloa, a special benefit dinner dedicated to honoring the enduring legacy of Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana (PKO) and the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission (KIRC).

This year’s dinner emphasizes the pilina – the deep connection – across the channel, uniting communities in celebration of Kanaloa Kahoʻolawe. This event not only marks the 50th anniversary of PKO’s foundational efforts or the I Ola Kanaloa strategy, but also weaves these elements into a collective commitment to the island’s restoration and the broader lāhui (nation).

The benefit dinner will take place on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at 5 p.m. at Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s Hale Pili, located in Waipao, Honuaʻula. Hale Pili is a symbolic child of Namakapili on Kahoʻolawe, and it also serves as home to Kaʻohiki, a revered koa canoe that has safely transported participants in the kaʻapuni efforts, fostering connections through traditional voyages and cultural exchanges. Hale Pili also underscores a unifying theme: we are all one for Kahoʻolawe, celebrating together under the pilina that binds us to the land, sea, and each other.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are grateful for the support and honored by the recognition for the Protect Kaho‘olawe ‘Ohana’s steadfast commitment to Kanaloa Kaho‘olawe and aloha ‘āina. The connection between Hale Pili and Namakapili reminds us that the work to revive and preserve one of our islands, feeds all of our islands. Mahalo for joining us on this huakaʻi,” said Lopaka Aiwohi, leader of the PKO.

Attendees will enjoy an evening of inspiring storytelling, live entertainment, and farm-to-table cuisine. The program will recognize the courageous individuals from the first landings on Kahoʻolawe in 1976, who sparked the movement to end military bombing and reclaim the island for cultural and environmental healing. Historical images from photographer Ian Lind, selected in collaboration with PKO and KIRC, will be featured to commemorate these pivotal moments.

All proceeds from I Ola Kanaloa will directly support PKO and KIRC’s ongoing work in protecting, restoring, and revitalizing Kahoʻolawe, from erosion control and native plant propagation to cultural education and access programs. This dinner event builds on the success of previous years, continuing to bridge communities in aloha ʻāina (love for the land).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I Ola Kanaloa is more than a fundraiser — it is a reaffirmation of our shared responsibility to Kanaloa and to one another,” said Michael Naho’opiʻi, Executive Director of the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission. “Together with Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana and our partners, we are building the foundation for future generations to stand in relationship with the island, grounded in aloha ʻāina and guided by the wisdom of those who came before us.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are honored to host I Ola Kanaloa at Hale Pili, a space that embodies the connections we seek to strengthen,” said Leahi Hall, Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s Community Engagement Director. “By coming together, we not only celebrate the achievements of PKO and KIRC but also commit to a future where Kanaloa thrives for generations to come.”

Tickets are available for $200 and can be purchased through either PKO or KIRC. Links to purchase tickets are available at MakenaInfo.com/i-ola-kanaloa-2025.