Maui Surf Forecast for November 04, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 7-10 7-10 6-8 West Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 3-5 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:54 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 01:46 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:45 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 12:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current short-period north swell will continue to decline through Tuesday. A large medium period north-northwest swell will fill in Tuesday night into Wednesday and peak late Wednesday at advisory thresholds for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. As this swell declines on Thursday, another reinforcing north-northwest swell should arrive on Friday and produce moderate surf. A large north-northeast swell will be possible late this weekend and will likely exceed advisory thresholds along north and east facing shores.

South facing shores will remain small throughout this week. A small long-period south- southwest swell is possible Friday into the weekend with a larger out of season south swell possible early next week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.