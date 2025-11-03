Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 04, 2025

November 3, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
7-10
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
3-5 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:54 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 01:46 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 07:45 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 12:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:29 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current short-period north swell will continue to decline through Tuesday. A large medium period north-northwest swell will fill in Tuesday night into Wednesday and peak late Wednesday at advisory thresholds for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. As this swell declines on Thursday, another reinforcing north-northwest swell should arrive on Friday and produce moderate surf. A large north-northeast swell will be possible late this weekend and will likely exceed advisory thresholds along north and east facing shores. 


South facing shores will remain small throughout this week. A small long-period south- southwest swell is possible Friday into the weekend with a larger out of season south swell possible early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments