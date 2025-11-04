County of Maui seeking volunteers to serve on Boards and Commissions

Maui Police Commission special meeting. File PC 2022: image grab from BlueJeans virtual meeting

Maui County boards and commissions need volunteers for more than 30 panels, including Liquor Control Commission, Maui Planning Commission, Police Commission, Salary Commission, Urban Design Review Board, Fire and Public Safety Commission and others.

“Volunteers are the heart of our County’s progress,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “Our boards and commissions depend on dedicated community members who share their time, knowledge and aloha to guide decisions that shape Maui County’s future. The impact that board members and commissioners make is truly invaluable — strengthening services, supporting our residents and ensuring our islands thrive for generations to come.”

The deadline to submit applications for the next term is Nov. 14, 2025. Also, applications are accepted year-round to fill vacancies.

Responsibilities include hearing public testimony, reviewing policies and standards and making recommendations. Positions are not financially compensated and are appointed by the mayor, confirmed by Maui County Council and have terms lasting three to five years.

For a full list of vacancies, descriptions of the boards and commissions, and to apply online, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/Boards-Commissions.

Paper applications are available at the Maui County Business and Resource Center, 110 ‘Ala ‘ihi St., Suite 209, Kahului, and at the County’s Kalana O Maui Building, 200 S. High St., Wailuku (information desk, second floor).

For more information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/Boards-Commissions, email boards.commissions@mauicounty.gov or call 808-270-7855.