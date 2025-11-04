Flags ordered at half staff in memory of late former Vice President Dick Cheney

Flags fly at half-staff at the Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao. PC: County of Maui

Gov. Josh Green has ordered that the United States and Hawaiʻi state flags be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the state of Hawaiʻi, effective immediately.

The lowering of flags is to honor the life and legacy of former Vice President Dick Cheney, the 46th vice president of the United States, who died Monday. Flags shall fly at half-staff until the former vice president’s day of interment.

“Our nation mourns and acknowledges the passing of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who also served as a US representative, our 17th United States Secretary of Defense all before becoming our 46th Vice President,” Green said.

“This is a time to note that his outspoken approach to government, whether we agreed or disagreed with his ideologies, is a critical part of our democracy. Jaime and I offer our condolences to the former vice president’s family,” he said.