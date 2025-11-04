Night lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway in Māʻalaea

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation notifies road users that one lane on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in Māʻalaea will be closed overnight for striping and traffic sign installation.

The Wailuku-bound lane near the Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor entry and exit, between mile markers 6.5 and 7 on Honoapiʻilani Highway, will be closed from 10 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 6, to 5 a.m., Friday, Nov. 7. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Crews will be restriping to remove the break in the median line that allows for left turns. Following the work, entry to and exit from the harbor onto Honoapiʻilani Highway will be limited to right turns only to improve traffic flow in the area.

Those from Kahului wanting to access Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor may do so through Māʻalaea Road or via Kapoli Street. Those wanting to exit the harbor may also use the same routes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Please obey all traffic controls and drive safely around the workers.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.