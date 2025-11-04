Subaru Hawaiʻi’s annual Share the Love event underway

Subaru Hawaiʻi’s 14th annual Share the Love event is underway through the end of the year.

The dealership will be donating $350 from every new Subaru sold to two local organizations: Hawaiʻi Humane Societies and Make-a-Wish Hawaiʻi. Money will be distributed evenly between the two nonprofits with each eligible for up to $15,000 in donations.

Hawaiʻi Humane Societies, located on O‘ahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi, rescues and shelters animals, and provides emergency veterinary care, temporary housing, adoption services and more.

Make-a-Wish Hawaiʻi grants life-changing wishes for Hawaiʻi keiki who are fighting critical illnesses.

“Subaru Hawaiʻi is more than a car company — we are also committed to fostering positive change in the communities where we live and work,” said Lance Ichimura, Senior Vice President of Subaru Hawaiʻi. “With the support of our customers, we hope to spread a little more joy and aloha to pets and keiki across the state this holiday season.”

Over the past 13 years, Subaru Hawaiʻi has donated over $440,000 to local nonprofits through the Share the Love Event. For more information, visit subaruhawaii.com/sharethelove.

Paula Fuga, a Native Hawaiian singer-songwriter, will return as Subaru Hawaiʻi’s brand ambassador, with her song “Parachute” serving as a special dedication to home, community and caring for ʻohana.

“The generosity of Subaru Hawaiʻi’s Share the Love Campaign is just one of the many reasons why I love this time of year,” said Fuga. “I hope this campaign inspires others to come together and show love for those in need.”