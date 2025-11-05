6th annual Seabury ‘Hall-iday’ on Dec. 5 to benefit Maui United Way’s toy drive

Seabury Hall-iday 2024 photo. (Courtesy: Seabury Hall/Nicole Brooke Photography)

Seabury Hall will host the sixth annual Seabury Hall-iday on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. at its campus in Makawao. Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for Maui United Way’s toy drive.

This year’s Hall-iday theme is “A Night of Joy.” The school’s performing arts groups will offer pop-up performances featuring the jazz band, concert band, percussion ensembles, Hawaiian ensembles, papa hula and choirs.

The event will feature student-created decorations across campus, including holiday-themed scenes and activities. The night will also include the lighting of a 17-foot Christmas tree at 6 p.m., photos with Santa and the Grinch, cookie decorating and hot cocoa and letters to Santa at the Castle Library.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Seabury Hall-iday is free and open to the public. Free parking is available at Oskie Rice Arena starting at 4:30 p.m.