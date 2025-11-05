BJ Penn charged with alleged assault of 45-year-old man outside Hilo residence

Hawai‘i Island police arrested and charged former UFC two-division champion 46-year-old Jay Dee “BJ” Penn of Hilo with third-degree assault following an incident early Tuesday morning (Nov. 4) in Hilo.

Police responded at 1 a.m. to a report of an assault at a residence on Kanoa Street in Hilo.

A 45-year-old man told authorities that Penn reportedly punched and kicked him multiple times before he was able to get out of the situation, leave the area and contact police.

The man later sought medical treatment for his injuries at at Hilo Benioff Medical Center.

Officers located Penn at 11:50 a.m. on Lehua Street in Hilo, where he was arrested without incident.

The former UFC fighter’s bail was set at $1,000, which he later posted and was released. Penn is scheduled to make his initial court appearance at 1 p.m. Dec. 2 in Hilo District Court.

Anyone who might have information regarding this incident is urged to contact Officer Chester Franco with Hawai’i Police Department South Hilo Patrol at 808-935-3311 or via email at chester.franco@hawaiicounty.gov.

