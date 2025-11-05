Maui Surf Forecast for November 06, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-15 10-15 10-14 West Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 3-5 South Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:54 PM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:13 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:33 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 01:54 PM HST. Sunrise 6:30 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A gale force low that passed far north of the state on Monday has produced a moderate to large medium period north-northwest (340-350 degree) swell that will move across the Hawaiian waters through Thursday. This swell seems to be underperforming, with most of the energy likely passing to the northeast of the state, as evidenced by the observations at buoy 51000. Will keep the current High Surf Advisory (HSA) in effect for now in case the swell builds later this afternoon or evening, but it might need to be cancelled early. This swell should peak this evening and then gradually fade heading into Friday. In the longer range forecast, a deep low pressure system is expected to develop to our north and northeast from Friday into Saturday. This low will likely generate a large north-northeast (010-020 degree) swell late this weekend, easily exceeding HSA thresholds. Due to the swell angle, heavy surges will be possible along north facing harbors such as Kahului and Hilo on Sunday.

South facing shores will remain small throughout this week. A small long-period south-southwest swell will boost south shore surf heights from Friday into the weekend, along with a larger out of season south swell possible by early next week. Surf for east facing shores should be rough and choppy tomorrow with the locally breezy trade winds and could also see a little bit of north wrap from the medium period north-northwest swell.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.