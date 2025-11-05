Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 06, 2025

November 5, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
10-15
10-15
10-14 




West Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
3-5 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:54 PM HST.




High 3.0 feet 03:13 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 09:33 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 01:54 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:30 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A gale force low that passed far north of the state on Monday has produced a moderate to large medium period north-northwest (340-350 degree) swell that will move across the Hawaiian waters through Thursday. This swell seems to be underperforming, with most of the energy likely passing to the northeast of the state, as evidenced by the observations at buoy 51000. Will keep the current High Surf Advisory (HSA) in effect for now in case the swell builds later this afternoon or evening, but it might need to be cancelled early. This swell should peak this evening and then gradually fade heading into Friday. In the longer range forecast, a deep low pressure system is expected to develop to our north and northeast from Friday into Saturday. This low will likely generate a large north-northeast (010-020 degree) swell late this weekend, easily exceeding HSA thresholds. Due to the swell angle, heavy surges will be possible along north facing harbors such as Kahului and Hilo on Sunday. 


South facing shores will remain small throughout this week. A small long-period south-southwest swell will boost south shore surf heights from Friday into the weekend, along with a larger out of season south swell possible by early next week. Surf for east facing shores should be rough and choppy tomorrow with the locally breezy trade winds and could also see a little bit of north wrap from the medium period north-northwest swell. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments