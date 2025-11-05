Maui News

Night paving work to close lanes fronting Kahului Airport Terminal

November 5, 2025, 7:00 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation notifies the public of nightly paving work fronting the Kahului Airport Terminal beginning Wednesday, Nov. 5 through the morning of Saturday, Nov. 8.

Lane closures for paving will begin at 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 5 and opening the next morning at 5:30 a.m., with the last closure ending Saturday morning, Nov. 8.

The work will take place on the three lanes closest to the parking lot. There will be no work on the three lanes closest to the terminal curb.

A lane will remain open for vehicles needing to enter the public parking lot. There will be crosswalk access for pedestrians and employees.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

