Senate hearing examines federal climate rollbacks and Hawaiʻi response

Retired Associate Justice Michael D. Wilson (Hawaiʻi Supreme Court 2014-2024) shares a presentation focused on climate action and potential impacts of federal cuts at a state Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Courtesy: Screenshot via Hawai’i State Senate on YouTube)

Hawaiʻi lawmakers heard stark warnings Monday about the risks posed by federal funding cuts and policy rollbacks to the state’s clean energy and climate initiatives.

During a joint informational briefing, the Hawaiʻi State Senate Committee on Judiciary, chaired by Sen. Karl Rhoads, and the Senate Committee on Agriculture, chaired by Sen. Mike Gabbard, received testimony from Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation Adaption Commission Coordinator Leah Laramee and retired Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Associate Justice Michael D. Wilson.

The briefing centered on how recent federal policy actions, including the passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” in July, have jeopardized around $651 million of outstanding clean energy projects across the state. Laramee cautioned that these cuts threaten Hawaiʻi residents’ “right to health, safety and affordability,” linking climate action directly to quality of life.

Laramee also listed multiple environmental- and conservation-focused programs that are facing repeal of unobligated balances by the federal goverment, including the $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund program, most USDA agricultural conservation programs, ecosystem restoration programs, national parks, among others.

She noted that the State Attorney General has had to bring or join numerous climate-related legal challenges — 41 since the beginning of the year — to protect the state’s clean energy, climate and environmental laws and policies.

Former Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Associate Justice Michael D. Wilson gave a presentation to the lawmakers, titled, “The Rule of Law, Civilization’s Greatest Tool to Achieve Justice, Is Under Attack in Hawaiʻi.”

In it, he discussed the growing wave of climate-related litigation (2,180 lawsuits around the world relating to climate as of December 2022), and applauded the State of Hawaiʻi for being the “bleeding front line of climate change, and the foremost champion among all states of climate rights for the future generations of our country.”

He noted that Hawaiʻi’s right to bring such litigation has been threatened by the federal government’s attempts to block such litigation, while the Hawaiʻi Judiciary’s role in addressing climate change has been steadfast: “We rejected the idea that the courts don’t have a duty to protect future generations, our population, from this existential threat.”

Other measures taken by the State, including the state constitutional right of every person to a “clean and healthful environment” (Article XI, Section 9) and the adoption of the goals of the Paris climate agreement, provide support when the State needs to respond to inappropriate federal action, he said.

Wilson also discussed the potential economic impacts and legal ramifications of climate change in Hawaiʻi. He noted that the loss of Waikīkī Beach could result in an annual loss of $2 billion in visitor expenditures by mid-century, as an example.

Both presenters offered recommendations to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s preparedness for emerging climate threats and federal actions. Suggestions included bolstering the State’s energy programs, supporting the Department of the Attorney General in climate-related litigation efforts and developing comprehensive plans to address not only the effects but also the root causes of climate change.

Laramee emphasized the importance of embedding climate considerations in all areas of policy and budgeting. “The key thing is to put a climate lens on everything,” she said. “The more money that we can invest in adaptation, mitigation, resilience programs, the more money we’re going to save in the long term.”

Sen. Rhoads called the briefing “a sobering reminder that climate change is not a distant or abstract issue,” and said it’s the Legislature’s responsibility to act proactively and challenge “federal actions that are likely unlawful or infringe on matters controlled by the State.”

Sen. Gabbard added, “The loss of federal funding for clean energy projects threatens years of progress toward a more sustainable future. Now is the time to double down on renewable energy, local food security and climate adaptation to safeguard our islands.”

A video recording of the briefing is available on YouTube.

The briefing is part of a series of informational briefings on the rule of law in relation to the recent actions of the Trump Administration and how its decisions are impacting Hawaiʻi. Information about past and upcoming briefings can be accessed on the Senate Judiciary Committee webpage.