Lahaina cheer team fundraising for 2026 Disneyland parade performance

The K&C Cheer & Dance Academy of Lahaina has been invited to perform at Disneyland in 2026. (Photo Credit: K&C Cheer & Dance Academy of Lahaina)

The young athletes from K&C Cheer & Dance Academy of Lahaina are preparing for a major performing opportunity: an invitation to March in the Disneyland All-Star Spirit Extravaganza Parade in 2026. The West Maui team is the only group from Hawai‘i invited to participate twice.

K&C Cheer & Dance Academy is led by founders and coaches Kisha Stewart and Cici Hernandez, both Lahaina residents and former cheerleaders. The academy has remained a meaningful source of connection, motivation and pride for West Maui youth.

“This opportunity means everything to our kids,” Stewart said. “Their perseverance and heart have been extraordinary. This trip is about more than performing; it’s about healing, unity and showing the world the strength of Lahaina.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To support travel, lodging, parade participation fees and performance attire for 24 young athletes and their families, the academy has launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $36,000. Estimated costs include:

Performance uniform, shoes, and bow (approximately $475 per athlete)

Airfare (approximately $475 per person)

Hotel accommodations (approximately $200 per night for at least 3 nights)

Disney dancer package and parade access (approximately $375 per athlete)

For many families, this experience carries significant personal meaning. Parent Katie Wilson shared, “This team has given our kids confidence and a sense of belonging. Being invited to perform at Disneyland is something they’ve worked so hard for, and it represents hope and pride for our community. We are incredibly proud of them.”

Photo Credit: K&C Cheer & Dance Academy of Lahaina

Photo Credit: K&C Cheer & Dance Academy of Lahaina

“We hope the community will rally behind these amazing kids,” said Hernandez. “They are representing not only our academy, but the spirit and resilience of Lahaina.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Donations can be made via GoFundMe at: https://gofund.me/dd8364a76.