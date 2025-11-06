Makawao Story Map launch celebration to honor town’s history, Nov. 15

A Nov. 15 event in Makawao will celebrate the launch of the Makawao Story Map, a new multimedia platform that brings the town’s rich history to life online and through virtually-guided tours of local landmarks. (Courtesy: Historic Hawai‘i Foundation)

The Historic Hawai‘i Foundation, in partnership with the Makawao Public Library and community partners, invites the public to a free, family-friendly celebration on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to mark the official launch of the Makawao Story Map—a new digital storytelling platform sharing the rich history, culture and living heritage of Makawao and the surrounding area.

The celebration will take place at the Makawao Public Library, 1159 Makawao Ave., and throughout Makawao town along Baldwin Avenue. The event is free and open to all ages.

The Makawao Story Map is the sixth in the Hawai‘i Historic Districts Story Map series and the first on Maui. Utilizing the innovative ArcGIS digital platform, the Makawao Story Map brings the area’s layered history to life through an interactive, multimedia experience that can be explored online or in person. The map offers a rich mosaic of Makawao through historical and cultural narratives, photographs, archival maps, oral histories and stories of ongoing aloha ‘āina and community stewardship.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Makawao Story Map honors the people and places that have shaped this distinctive Upcountry town,” said Kiersten Faulkner, executive director of Historic Hawai‘i Foundation. “By bringing these stories to life, we hope to deepen appreciation for Makawao’s past, celebrate its vibrant present and inspire stewardship for its future.”

The Makawao Story Map was produced by Historic Hawai‘i Foundation in partnership with Cultural Surveys Hawai‘i and in collaboration with project partners: Makawao History Museum, Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, Makawao Public Library and the support of multiple local organizations and individuals. The project is part of Historic Hawai‘i Foundation’s ongoing effort to promote place-based learning and community heritage preservation across the islands.

Contemporary photography was contributed by William Spence, with architectural descriptions for the map’s walking tour sites provided by Sara Stratte. John Harrisson contributed historical essays on ranching, paniolo history and the history of Haleakalā Ranch. Theresa Thompson’s fourth grade students at Makawao Elementary School, together with teaching artist Shelley Toon Lindberg, contributed a video, “Makawao: The Edge of the Forest”. Organizers gave a special mahalo to Emiliano Achaval and Susan Underwood for historical research, and to artist Eddie Flotte for sharing his artwork that beautifully captures the spirit of Makawao.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

View the Makawao Story Map at HistoricHawaii.org/storymap-makawao.

Event highlights

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A special highlight of the Nov. 15 community event will be a poetry workshop led by Brandi Nālani McDougall, Hawai‘i’s Poet Laureate (2023–2025).

McDougall, a celebrated poet, scholar, and advocate for Native Hawaiian literature and culture, will guide participants in “Reflections on Makawao: Stories, Cultures & Community” as a creative exploration of place, identity and shared heritage. Her participation offers a rare opportunity for community members to engage directly with one of Hawai‘i’s leading literary voices.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Community members and visitors will also enjoy live presentations, film, music, keiki activities and opportunities to explore the Story Map via self-guided tours of Makawao Town.

View the Makawao Story Map Event page here.

Event schedule (subject to change)

10 a.m. – Welcome & Introduction to Historic Hawai‘i Foundation and Story Map Series – Kiersten Faulkner, executive director

10:15 a.m. – Virtual Tour of the Makawao Story Map – Cultural Surveys Hawai‘i

10:30 a.m. – Blessing & Mōʻike Aloha ʻĀina : Hāmākuapoko, Makawao – Loea W.S. Pūlama Collier

11:05 a.m. – “Our Makawao” Film Screening with introduction by Sunny Jordan, Makawao History Museum Trustee

11:35 a.m. – Paniolo & Ranching History – TBA

12 p.m. – Music Performance by Benny Uyetake’s Kalama ‘Ukulele Band

12:30 p.m. –Native Birds & Makawao Forest Geography – Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project

1 p.m. – Poetry Workshop: “Reflections on Makawao Stories, Cultures & Community” – Brandi Nālani McDougall

Additional Activities (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.):

• Self-Guided Story Map Town Tours – Makawao History Museum Board

• Makawao-Themed Book Displays – Makawao Library Staff

• Keiki Crafts & Origami Peace Cranes – Makawao Library Staff

• Explore the Story Map at Library Computer Stations – Makawao Library Staff