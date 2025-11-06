Maui police launch internal investigation after video surfaces of encounter with suspect

The Maui Police Department is aware of a video on social media that shows a department member who appears to use unjustified force on an alleged suspect being taken into custody, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, at approximately 11 p.m., while officers were conducting beat checks and encountered an individual with three active no-bail warrants. Police say “the suspect refused officers’ commands and intentionally struck police vehicles twice with the vehicle he was operating.”

A criminal and internal investigation was initiated the next day, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, to review the circumstances of the incident. The involved employee was reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We understand the concern this incident has caused. While the suspect was charged with violent crimes against police officers, that does not allow for action that falls short of our values. The Maui Police Department is committed to full transparency, the incident was addressed immediately, and we will allow for due process,” said Chief John Pelletier.