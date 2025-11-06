Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 07, 2025

November 6, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
8-12
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

                            southeast around 5 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:29 PM HST.




High 2.9 feet 04:00 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 10:36 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:31 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Current NNW (340-350) swell stubbornly hovers near its peak values at press time this afternoon. Surf numbers have therefore been nudged upward for N and W facing shores to accommodate the most recent observations. This swell will fade heading into Friday. A deep low is expected to develop N of the islands Friday into Saturday. This low will generate a large short to medium period NNE (010-020 degree) swell late this weekend that will likely exceed the High Surf Advisory threshold for N facing shores. This fetch will also favor harbor surges in N facing harbors such as Kahului and Hilo on Sunday. 


Surf remains small for E shores through the near term, eventually catching some of the aforementioned NNE swell. Short period chop and NEly fresh swell emanating from upstream trades will bring elevated surf to E shores behind the cold front and continuing into next week. S shores remain small through the remainder of this week. A small long period SSW swell will boost surf Friday into the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
