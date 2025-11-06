Maui Surf Forecast for November 07, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 8-12 6-8 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:29 PM HST. High 2.9 feet 04:00 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 10:36 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:19 PM HST. Sunrise 6:31 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Current NNW (340-350) swell stubbornly hovers near its peak values at press time this afternoon. Surf numbers have therefore been nudged upward for N and W facing shores to accommodate the most recent observations. This swell will fade heading into Friday. A deep low is expected to develop N of the islands Friday into Saturday. This low will generate a large short to medium period NNE (010-020 degree) swell late this weekend that will likely exceed the High Surf Advisory threshold for N facing shores. This fetch will also favor harbor surges in N facing harbors such as Kahului and Hilo on Sunday.

Surf remains small for E shores through the near term, eventually catching some of the aforementioned NNE swell. Short period chop and NEly fresh swell emanating from upstream trades will bring elevated surf to E shores behind the cold front and continuing into next week. S shores remain small through the remainder of this week. A small long period SSW swell will boost surf Friday into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.