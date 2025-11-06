Maui Surf Forecast for November 07, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-14
|8-12
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:31 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Current NNW (340-350) swell stubbornly hovers near its peak values at press time this afternoon. Surf numbers have therefore been nudged upward for N and W facing shores to accommodate the most recent observations. This swell will fade heading into Friday. A deep low is expected to develop N of the islands Friday into Saturday. This low will generate a large short to medium period NNE (010-020 degree) swell late this weekend that will likely exceed the High Surf Advisory threshold for N facing shores. This fetch will also favor harbor surges in N facing harbors such as Kahului and Hilo on Sunday.
Surf remains small for E shores through the near term, eventually catching some of the aforementioned NNE swell. Short period chop and NEly fresh swell emanating from upstream trades will bring elevated surf to E shores behind the cold front and continuing into next week. S shores remain small through the remainder of this week. A small long period SSW swell will boost surf Friday into the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com