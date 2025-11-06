Portion of Vevau Street to close temporarily Friday for Kahului Transit Center electrical work

Kahului transit center on Vevau Street. (PC: County of Maui/Mia Aʻi photo)

A portion of Vevau Street in Kahului – between Kāne and School streets – will temporarily close to public vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, due to an electrical project at Kahului Transit Center, according to the County of Maui Department of Transportation. Maui Bus and pedestrians will still be allowed to utilize the roadway during this time.

County DOT is overseeing the weather-pending project, which will upgrade electrical services at Kahului Transit Center, a hub for Maui Bus services at 18 Vevau St., Kahului.

The Maui Bus schedule is not anticipated to be impacted, and the Kahului Transit Center ticket office will remain open. During the electrical project, bus boardings will only occur along Vevau Street fronting the transit center. Also, riders can still use the transit center waiting area and restroom facilities.

Maui Bus is a service provided by the County DOT and operated by Roberts Hawaiʻi.

Schedule information for all County buses is available online at https://www.mauicounty.gov/bus.

Riders can track their bus in real-time and get arrival predictions using the free Maui Bus app, available on the County bus website, iOS and Android app stores. For more Maui Bus information, contact Roberts Hawaiʻi at 808-871-4838 or the County DOT at 808-270-7511.