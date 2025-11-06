Rotary Foundation Talk, Nov. 18 and 19 in Kīhei

Dick May

Community members are invited to attend a presentation by Dick May, a dedicated advocate for the Rotary Foundation, at two upcoming events in Kīhei. These Nov. 18 and 19 sessions will delve into the mission of the Rotary Foundation and explore various ways individuals can support its impactful work.

The Rotary Foundation serves as one of the world’s top-rated charities, focusing on community development and global service. Attendees will learn how contributions to the Foundation help make the world a better place through initiatives aimed at improving lives locally and globally.

Dick May brings experience with a distinguished career encompassing three decades in the US Air Force and strategic roles in two Fortune 500 aerospace companies. His extensive background bolsters his commitment to humanitarian efforts through the Rotary Foundation.

Kīhei Event Dates and Locations:

Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea

Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Island Health, 2439 S Kīhei Rd

Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 11:45 a.m.

Kīhei Lutheran Church, 220 Moʻi Place

Community members are encouraged to attend either session to learn about the critical work of the Rotary Foundation. The presentation will outline how attendees can contribute to and engage with Rotary’s mission, fostering positive change in communities and around the world.

For more information about the events or to RSVP, email president@RCKW.org.