FAA flight reductions begin at Honolulu International Airport

PC: file photo by Wendy Osher

The US Department of Transportation confirmed that Daniel K. Inouye Honolulu International Airport (HNL) is among the 40 US airports that must reduce air traffic. The reductions will occur in phases, with a 4% reduction beginning today (Friday, Nov. 7), an 8% reduction by Thursday, Nov. 13 and the required 10% reduction by Friday, Nov. 14.

Airlines are making the necessary adjustments to flights to meet the mandatory reductions and they are contacting passengers directly about changes to their flights.

The individual airlines remain the best source of information about flight changes, so travelers are encouraged to stay connected and keep their information up to date with the airlines.

“We are grateful to our airport employees, FAA personnel, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the airlines for keeping operations moving safely and with aloha during the federal shutdown,” said Caroline Anderson, interim president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. “While these reductions will affect some flights, we’re working closely with our partners to ensure travelers continue to experience the warmth and hospitality that make Hawai‘i so special.”

The HTA has provided the following guidance to help travelers stay connected and prepared.

Make sure your airline has your correct contact information, especially if you did not book your flight directly with them. Log in to the airline’s website or app to verify that they have the best phone number to reach you. For example, it is usually better to provide your mobile number instead of a landline when traveling.

Log in to the airline’s website or app to verify that they have the best phone number to reach you. For example, it is usually better to provide your mobile number instead of a landline when traveling. Check your flight status before going to the airport. If your destination airports are not on the US Dept. of Transportation’s list, your flight may still be delayed.

If your destination airports are not on the US Dept. of Transportation’s list, your flight may still be delayed. Stay updated by downloading your airline’s mobile app and enabling mobile alerts . If your airline offers SMS text notifications, be sure to sign up for those as well.

. If your airline offers SMS text notifications, be sure to sign up for those as well. Leave early for the airport. Whether you are flying internationally, domestically or interisland, leave additional time for delays.

Whether you are flying internationally, domestically or interisland, leave additional time for delays. If your flight is delayed or canceled, check with your hotel or accommodation about an extension or revised check-out time before departing for the airport.

Visitors in Hawai‘i or planning to visit Hawai‘i can find the latest updates at GoHawaii.com.

Airline travel updates related to FAA flight reductions

Several airlines have introduced flexible travel options related to the FAA-mandated flight reductions. Airline links and updates are available here.

For more updates related to the federal shutdown, visit hawaiitourismauthority.org/alerts.