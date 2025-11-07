Kaua‘i adopts first-ever framework to guide post-disaster recovery, redevelopment

Hanalei Pier (Kaua‘i) in April 2018 during record flooding event. (Courtesy: UH Mānoa)

The County of Kaua‘i and University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant College Program, also know as Hawai‘i Sea Grant, have developed a proactive framework aimed at helping Kauaʻi’s communities prepare more effectively and better support recovery following natural disasters.

Recognizing mounting climate-change related threats, such as wildfires, flooding and high surf, the Kaua‘i County Council recommended the Pre-Disaster Recovery Framework.

The written guidelines for disaster recovery operations were formally adopted by the Kaua‘i County Council in September.

“This framework represents the power of preparation and collaboration,” said Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami. “I am deeply grateful to our partners at Hawai‘i Sea Grant, our county departments and our community organizations for helping Kaua‘i be ready to recover stronger, safer and more resilient than ever.”

This is the first set of written guidelines in Kauaʻi that have been developed to guide the actions and decision-making for recovery and redevelopment post disaster. The guidelines recognize all community stakeholders, including state and local governments, utilities, nonprofit organizations and community members, as essential to disaster recovery.

“This framework establishes a recovery management organization with clear kuleana for county and state government departments as well as other non-profit organizations that are involved with recovery,” said Ruby Pap, Hawai‘i Sea Grant extension specialist who led the project. “It will help to facilitate better working relationships within the recovery community, better relationships between government and communities, more resilient rebuilding and will result in a more holistic view of disaster recovery.”

As part of this project, ʻĀina Alliance, a non-profit community-based organization, conducted disaster recovery community visioning exercises with the Anahola community, which culminated in the “Building Back Better: Pre-disaster Framework for Anahola, Kauaʻi” report. Officials say their process can serve as a model for other communities to follow across the island.

The plan was developed with guidance from the County Recovery Working Group and Stakeholder Advisory Group, with representatives from more than 40 departments and organizations led by the Office of the Mayor, Kauaʻi Emergency Management Agency, Kauaʻi County Planning Department and the Office of Economic Development.