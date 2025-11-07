Maui Relief TANF Program provides help to wildfire impacted families and individuals

Monni Nash, Maui Relief TANF Program Manager, works with a client in April 2024 at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku.

The reach of the Maui Relief TANF Program, which assists residents directly impacted by the 2023 wildfires, has expanded to include households without dependent children and noncitizens following additional funding from the State of Hawaiʻi.

The program run by Maui Economic Opportunity in partnership with the state Department of Human Services began operating in the weeks after the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires and offers help with housing, utilities, vehicles, clothing, appliances and school supplies.

In the two years since its inception, the federally funded Maui Relief TANF Program has helped 10,515 individuals and provided $20.3 million in relief.

For the most part, the program has assisted pregnant mothers and households with dependent children. When funding is available MEO has opened enrollment to households without children and different citizenship status.

Other expansions of the program through the years include the addition of support for long-term rentals and appliances lost in the wildfires, including refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, microwaves and toaster ovens.

Households are eligible for the Maui Relief TANF Program if their home or place of employment was damaged or destroyed by the wildfires or they lived or worked in the burn zone and were unable to return home or to work due to the recovery efforts. The income ceiling for assistance is 350 percent of the federal poverty level or $60,585 annually for an individual or $120,750 for a family of four.

“MEO is so grateful to the state for the funds to support wildfire survivors without children,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “It has been heartbreaking to have to turn away individuals and families without dependents.

“While the recovery moves into its longer-term stages, many continue working to rebuild and restore their lives. Through programs like the Maui Relief TANF Program and with caring partners such as the state Department of Human Services, MEO hopes to continue to play a role in the process of recovery.”

For complete details about the Maui Relief TANF Program and other MEO assistance programs, go to www.meoinc.org. Applications for the TANF program can be done online at https://www.meoinc.org/maui-relief-tanf-program-online-applications-open/ or in-person by appointment at MEO, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku, next to the J. Walter Cameron Center.

Appointments in Spanish and English can be made at https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/appointments/AcZssZ1ZI9JtRs2xh31NN6vbqQ9ma-IEsSTpZxg0gOY= on weekdays (excluding holidays) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MEO can be reached at 808-249-2990.