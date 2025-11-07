Maui United Way gifts $10,000 to Lahainaluna athletics, supports firebreak project

Check presentation from Maui United Way and volunteer partners to Lahainaluna athletics (L-R): Kainoa Casco, Jeeyun Lee, Mat McNeff, Palani Wright, Mikey Burke, Richard Carosso, Danny Kauvaka, Chris Smith, Lehua Leong, Jonathan Conrad, Christopher Wegner, Keoni Moore and Jake Kiyohiro. (Courtesy: Maui United Way)

As part of ongoing efforts to support West Maui families and students, Maui United Way has awarded a $10,000 donation to Lahainaluna High School’s Athletics Department.

The contribution follows the first Lahainaluna Firebreak Community Work Day, where more than 60 community members, alumni, partner organizations and student-athletes gathered to help restore and protect Hawaiʻi’s oldest high school campus.

Lahainaluna workday. PC: Maui United Way

The weekend effort cleared invasive foliage and strengthened fire protection around the upper campus. The project was a collaboration between Maui United Way, Lahainaluna High School, Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Lahaina Excavation, Hawaiian Electric, Maui Emergency Management Agency and dedicated alumni networks.

“Our students and athletes are the heartbeat of this campus,” said Lahainaluna Athletic Director Jonathan Conrad, who spent the day coordinating and working alongside volunteers. “The support of our community means everything right now. The firebreak project and the generosity shown by Maui United Way and our partners will help us keep our kids safe, active and proud to represent Lahainaluna.”

Maui United Way’s Board Chair Chris Smith called the donation to Lahainaluna athletics “an investment in resilience, identity and in the next generation.”

The $10,000 donation may be used for travel, equipment and safe facilities, allowing Lahainaluna’s student-athletes to chase excellence as the campus is being restored and enhanced. Maui United Way and partners plan to host additional volunteer days in the future.