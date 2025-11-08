Ben Franklin Winter Craft Fair returns Nov. 23

Event flyer. (Courtesy: HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts)

HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts will host the annual Ben Franklin Winter Craft Fair on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Macy’s parking structure at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului.

The popular event features over 100 local vendors offering handcrafted gifts, festive décor and locally crafted products perfect for the holiday season. Shoppers can also enjoy free admission, ample free parking and live entertainment throughout the day. Visitors are encouraged to stop by HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts for even more creative inspiration, project ideas and crafting supplies to continue the holiday fun at home.

“We are thrilled for this year’s Winter Craft Fair, featuring a wonderful lineup of Maui artisans along with a few guest vendors from the neighbor islands,” said store manager Ekolu Kim. “With live music from DJ Ron sponsored by Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, free make-and-take crafts for keiki and adults, and fun raffle prize giveaways throughout the day, it’s the perfect opportunity to shop local, support small businesses and kick off your holiday shopping.”

Follow @bfcrafts on Instagram for event updates and vendor highlights.