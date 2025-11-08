Maui Surf Forecast for November 09, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|8-12
|10-14
|10-14
|West Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|5-7
|5-7
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:32 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:47 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate, short-medium period, north-northwest to north swell will arrive this evening and will produce elevated surf along north facing shores through Sunday. We are expecting a little bit more energy to fill in tonight, which should translate to near borderline advisory level surf along north facing shores for late tonight into Sunday morning.
A larger moderate period north to north- northeast (010-030 degree) swell will fill in Sunday night into Monday which should exceed advisory thresholds along north and east facing shores. Also due to the northerly direction areas such as west Maui will also see elevated surf as well as some of the exposed areas of west Big Island near Kua Bay. Another reinforcing northeast swell is expected towards the middle of next week, as well as a smaller long-period northwest swell.
A small, long period, south-southwest swell will keep surf heights near seasonal averages along south facing shores through Sunday. A pair of south to south-southwest swells should bring above average surf throughout the first half of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
