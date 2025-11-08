Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 09, 2025

November 8, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
8-12
10-14
10-14 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:45 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 05:53 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, short-medium period, north-northwest to north swell will arrive this evening and will produce elevated surf along north facing shores through Sunday. We are expecting a little bit more energy to fill in tonight, which should translate to near borderline advisory level surf along north facing shores for late tonight into Sunday morning. 


A larger moderate period north to north- northeast (010-030 degree) swell will fill in Sunday night into Monday which should exceed advisory thresholds along north and east facing shores. Also due to the northerly direction areas such as west Maui will also see elevated surf as well as some of the exposed areas of west Big Island near Kua Bay. Another reinforcing northeast swell is expected towards the middle of next week, as well as a smaller long-period northwest swell. 


A small, long period, south-southwest swell will keep surf heights near seasonal averages along south facing shores through Sunday. A pair of south to south-southwest swells should bring above average surf throughout the first half of next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments