Central Pacific Financial Corp. announces Paul Yonamine’s retirement from Board

Paul K. Yonamine. Photo courtesy: Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Financial Corp., parent company of Central Pacific Bank, announced that Paul Yonamine has retired from both the CPF and CPB Board of Directors, effective Nov. 6, 2025. Yonamine has served as a director since 2017. He will continue to have the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus in recognition of his service to the bank as a former Chair of the Board.

The Boards of Directors recognize Yonamine’s lasting positive impact during his tenure, which includes his previous executive leadership roles as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from October 2018 through December 2022.

Yonamine’s leadership was instrumental in driving critical initiatives that have redefined Central Pacific Bank and positioned the company for a strong future. Key accomplishments during his time leading the company included the renovation of CPB’s Corporate Headquarters, the rebranding of the Bank, establishing a leading digital banking platform and strengthening ties with Japan.

“Paul’s distinguished service on the board and his insightful leadership have been invaluable to our company. We thank him deeply,” said Arnold Martines, Chairman, President, and CEO of Central Pacific Bank.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve on the Central Pacific Bank Board and to lead this exceptional organization,” said Paul Yonamine. “I am immensely proud of the work we completed and the impact we have made on our customers and community. I leave with confidence in the bank’s strong direction and a deep appreciation for the entire CPB team. While I am stepping down from the CPB boards, I will continue working in my other capacities serving on multiple corporate boards keeping a finger on the pulse of business across the Pacific.”

The Boards of Directors greatly appreciate Yonamine’s leadership and service. He leaves behind a legacy of innovation and strategic execution.

Paul K. Yonamine has served as a Director since 2017. He joined CPF and the Bank as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of the Bank in 2018. He previously held leadership positions at global firms including IBM Japan, Ltd., KPMG Consulting Asia Pacific, and Hitachi Consulting Co., Ltd. Yonamine serves as a volunteer special advisor to Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the following companies: