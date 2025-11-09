HDOT to host final meeting on Hāna Highway historic bridge improvements, Nov. 18

Kailua Bridge is one of six historic bridges along Hana Highway set for improvements in a $40 million project by the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and Federal Highways Administration. PC: Screen grab from Hawaiʻi DOT final environmental assessment

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration Central Federal Lands Highway Division, will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, to discuss planned improvements to six historic bridges along Hāna Highway (Route 360) between Huelo and Hāna town in East Maui.

The meeting is the final in a series of four public meetings and will be hosted both in-person and virtually. The bridges chosen for improvements have been identified by HDOT as high priority.

The bridges are: Kailua Stream Bridge at Mile Post 5.9, Makanali Stream Bridge at Mile Post 8.2, Puohokamoa Stream Bridge at Mile Post 11, Kōpiliʻula Stream Bridge at Mile Post 21.7, ʻUlaʻino Stream Bridge at Mile Post 27.9 and Mokulehua Stream Bridge at Mile Post 28.3.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This meeting is scheduled to inform and support the environmental process and consultation under the National Environmental Policy Act and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. During the meeting, the project team will share updates on the project’s current status and the anticipated construction schedule. Public input will be gathered on how the project information is communicated to the community in advance and during project construction.

The public is encouraged to attend and engage during the Q&A session. The public meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Helene Hall, 174 Keawa Place, Hāna.

Register here to join virtually: https://hdrinc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h0IRuRIUQvqUEBHfpMMunA

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on the Hāna Highway Bridge Improvements project, visit the project’s website at http://www.hanabridgeimprovements.com. Those unable to attend the meetings can provide input through the project website.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To request language interpretation, special services or other accommodations, contact Andrew Hirano at andrew.j.hirano@hawaii.gov or by telephone at 808-692-7546 as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill. TTY users may use TRS to contact HDOT.