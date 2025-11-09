Kula Community Association hosts State Fire Marshal for public meeting, Nov. 12

Dori Booth, Hawaiʻi’s State Fire Marshal. File PC: courtesy

The Kula Community Association invites Upcountry residents to its General Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at the Kula Community Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for light pūpū and talk story with neighbors before the program begins.

This public meeting will focus on Upcounty fire mitigation and preparedness, stewardship of Haleakalā, and the lasting effects of the August 8th fire in Kula. The evening will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers addressing wildfire prevention, ecological impacts, and community recovery efforts:

State Fire Marshal Dori Booth – Headlining speaker, sharing insights on fire suppression strategy and statewide preparedness.

– Headlining speaker, sharing insights on fire suppression strategy and statewide preparedness. Olena Alec , Haleakalā Conservancy – Discussing efforts to protect and restore Haleakalā’s unique ecosystems.

, Haleakalā Conservancy – Discussing efforts to protect and restore Haleakalā’s unique ecosystems. Dr. Marsha Lowery , Maui Wildfire Exposure Study – Presenting early findings and community health implications from the August 8th fire.

, Maui Wildfire Exposure Study – Presenting early findings and community health implications from the August 8th fire. Jordan Jokiel, Haleakalā Ranch – Offering a land management perspective on post-fire recovery and prevention.

“The Kula Community Association is committed to push for safer conditions and community preparedness,” said KCA President Jordan Hocker. “This meeting is an opportunity to learn and continue our work together towards a more fire-resilient Upcountry.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event is free and open to the public. Residents are encouraged to attend, connect with their neighbors, and stay informed about local issues that affect the Kula community.

For more information, visit www.kulamaui.org or email info@kulamaui.org.