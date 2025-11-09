Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 10, 2025

November 9, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
10-15
14-18
14-18 




West Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:29 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 07:05 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current moderate medium period north-northwest swell is expected to fade slightly through the evening hours before a moderate to large north- northeast swell is expected to fill in late tonight. A High Surf Advisory has been issued for north facing shores starting at midnight through Tuesday morning. 


Later this week, a moderate northwest swell is expected to fill in late Tuesday, and peak Wednesday near High Surf Advisory levels for north and potentially west facing shores. Also, a northeast swell from a forming low pressure system to the northeast is expected to be mixed in with the rough choppy seas from the trade winds. 


East facing shores will exhibit large rough choppy seas through the forecast period, with potentially the largest surf at High Surf Advisory levels during the middle of the week. A small, long period, south-southwest swell will keep surf heights near seasonal averages along south facing shores through this evening. A series of south swells is expected Monday through Thursday which will keep surf elevated. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
