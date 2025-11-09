Maui Surf Forecast for November 10, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 10-15 14-18 14-18 West Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:29 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 07:05 AM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate medium period north-northwest swell is expected to fade slightly through the evening hours before a moderate to large north- northeast swell is expected to fill in late tonight. A High Surf Advisory has been issued for north facing shores starting at midnight through Tuesday morning.

Later this week, a moderate northwest swell is expected to fill in late Tuesday, and peak Wednesday near High Surf Advisory levels for north and potentially west facing shores. Also, a northeast swell from a forming low pressure system to the northeast is expected to be mixed in with the rough choppy seas from the trade winds.

East facing shores will exhibit large rough choppy seas through the forecast period, with potentially the largest surf at High Surf Advisory levels during the middle of the week. A small, long period, south-southwest swell will keep surf heights near seasonal averages along south facing shores through this evening. A series of south swells is expected Monday through Thursday which will keep surf elevated.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.