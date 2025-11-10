Community input sought for Statewide Historic Preservation Plan

The remains of historic Waiola Church were visited during a tour of the burn zone in Lahaina town. The Aug. 8, 2023 fire damaged many of the historic sites in Lahaina. File PC: Brian Perry

DLNR’s State Historic Preservation Division is beginning the process to update the Statewide Historic Preservation Plan, which will guide preservation priorities, partnerships and strategies across Hawaiʻi through 2034.

Community members are encouraged to help shape the plan by sharing their manaʻo on how Hawaiʻi can best protect and celebrate its historic and cultural places.

Public input is vital to ensure that the plan reflects the voices and values of the people of Hawaiʻi. SHPD invites participation in several ways:

Take the statewide survey: Available online at www.hawaiipreservationplan.com

Feedback may be submitted directly through the plan website. Join a statewide focus group: Virtual focus groups will be offered from November 17 to December 5, 2025, to discuss community perspectives and preservation priorities.

“This plan will help guide how Hawaiʻi cares for its historic and cultural sites for the next decade,” said SHPD Administrator Jessica Puff. “We want to hear from everyone –community members, cultural practitioners and preservation professionals – about how we can fulfill our mission to care for our cultural resources.”

The Statewide Historic Preservation Plan provides the foundation for SHPD’s work in identifying, protecting and interpreting Hawaiʻi’s historic and cultural resources. It aligns with the National Park Service’s preservation planning framework while addressing Hawaiʻi’s unique cultural landscapes and community values.

The planning process will continue through 2026, culminating in a final plan that sets forth statewide goals and strategies for historic preservation, education and stewardship.

For more information, to complete the survey, or to learn about upcoming focus groups, visit www.hawaiipreservationplan.com.