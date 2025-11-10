Four ocean legends inducted into Hawaiʻi Waterman Hall of Fame

Patti Paniccia (Surfing); Rochelle Ballard (Surfing); Johnny “Johnny Mac” McCandless (Paddling); and Lauren Spalding (Paddling). Photo Credit: Paula Ota

The Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation honored four legendary ocean athletes who have shaped Hawaiʻi water sports at the 15th Annual Hawaiʻi Waterman Hall of Fame induction gala on Thursday, Nov. 6, at the Outrigger Canoe Club.

The ceremony celebrated surfing pioneers Patti Paniccia and Rochelle Ballard alongside paddling champions Johnny “Johnny Mac” McCandless and Lauren Spalding.

The Hawaiʻi Waterman Hall of Fame celebrates more than athletic achievement—it honors a legacy of service, role modeling, and aloha spirit that defines Hawaiʻi ocean sports. This year’s inductees represent decades of giving back: from coaching championship teams and organizing iconic races to mentoring young athletes and advancing water safety across the islands.

By spotlighting these four legends who have dedicated their lives to elevating their sports and communities, the ceremony aims to inspire the next generation of ocean athletes to follow their example—understanding that true greatness is measured not just by victories, but by how you carry others with you and leave the ocean, the sport, and the community better than you found it

“This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Hawaiʻi Waterman Hall of Fame and we are so proud of the four individuals honored whose lives and accomplishments have left a mark on Hawaiʻi‘s water sports community. The Hawaiʻi Waterman Hall of Fame is a celebration of the humble values, traditions, and stories that connect generations in our island community. May the honor of this year’s induction class continue to inspire the next generation of Hawaiʻi Watermen and Waterwomen to perpetuate this legacy,” said Bill Pratt, Chairman of the Hawaiʻi Waterman Hall of Fame.

2025 Inductees:

Lauren Spalding (Paddling) is a twelve-time OC-1 Molokaʻi Solo World champion, three-time Molokaʻi Challenge Kayak World champion, 2004 sprint kayaking Olympian, and 2005 Pan American Games Gold and Silver Medalist. She has also claimed victory twelve times at Nā Wahine O Ke Kai with Team Bradley, cementing her status as one of paddling’s most decorated athletes.

Johnny “Johnny Mac” McCandless (Paddling) has been a pillar of the Hawaiian Canoe Club, a pioneer of big-wave surfing at Peʻahi (Jaws), and a co-organizer of the Pailolo World Challenge. His contributions span multiple disciplines and generations of ocean athletes.

Rochelle Ballard (Surfing), a Kauaʻi surfing icon, scored two perfect 10s in one heat and dominated barrels at Pipeline and Teahupoʻo. She pushed for equity in women’s surfing by co-founding International Women Surfers and bringing women’s surfing into mainstream media, elevating the sport’s visibility and respect worldwide.

Patti Paniccia (Surfing) founded the first Women’s Division of International Professional Surfing in 1976, creating opportunities for women to compete professionally. As an Emmy-nominated correspondent, she stood up to pregnancy discrimination, helping shift American workplace culture for mothers, paving the way for future generations both in and out of the water.

“This is the biggest honor of my lifetime because it’s in the spirit of Duke,” said Patti Pannicia. “I can’t even tell you what that means to me because of all that he was and continues to be.”

The ceremony took place at the Outrigger Canoe Club in Honolulu. Maunalua provided the musical entertainment.