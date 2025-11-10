Maui News

Renters’ Rights Training offers education to local tenants and landlords

November 10, 2025, 1:00 PM HST
Local tenants and landlords are invited to attend a Renters’ Rights Training on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. This free, community-centered event will provide residents with vital information about their rights as renters, strategies for addressing housing issues, and resources for navigating landlord-tenant challenges.

The training will take place at J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku. A free meal and on-site childcare will be provided to make participation accessible for all community members.

“Knowing your rights is the first step to securing safe and stable housing,” said leaders with the Maui Housing Hui. “This training gives renters the tools they need to advocate for themselves and their families.”

Renters, community advocates, and those interested in housing justice are encouraged to attend.

Comments

