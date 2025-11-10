Hawaiʻi Tourism speaking at Kīhei-Wailea Rotary, Nov. 12

Meagan De Gaia

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s Meagan De Gaia will speak about the HTA’s Maui Destination Management Action Plan at the upcoming meeting of the Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. De Gaia, the HTA’s Destination Manager for Maui and Lānaʻi, will speak about the Maui DMAP and ask for community input.

HTA serves as the official tourism agency for the State of Hawaiʻi and is tasked with managing the Hawaiian Islands’ iconic brand responsibly. HTA’s role spans marketing the Islands, preserving Hawaiian culture, protecting the natural environment, and strengthening local communities.

As part of their goal to strengthen their relationship with the community, the HTA conducted county input sessions in five Maui communities last month — Kaupō, Hāna, Kahului, Lahaina, and Keʻanae/Wailuanui. They gathered the voices, input, and knowledge that are essential to shaping a tourism management plan that reflects the needs, values, and well-being of our communities across Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

De Gaia graduated cum laude with a degree in Conservation and a minor in Women’s Studies from George Mason University in northern Virginia. She has been dedicated to regenerative tourism since 2017 through her background in conservation, youth service, and community engagement, as well as founding a regenerative tourism nonprofit.

De Gaia’s work aims to build bridges and foundations to ensure tourism gives back more than it takes.

The presentation will take place at Kīhei Lutheran Church, located at 220 Moʻi Place, Kīhei, Hawaiʻi 96753. Social time and a light lunch begins at 11:15 a.m., followed by the program from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. All are welcome.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

RSVP at president@RCKW.org