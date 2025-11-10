Hawaiʻi’s Finest Clothing celebrates grand opening of first Maui Store on Nov. 14

Hawaiʻi’s Finest Clothing celebrates the grand opening of its first Maui retail location at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Hawaiʻi’s Finest will be opening its new space next to American Eagle on the first floor. The first 100 people to arrive at Friday’s grand opening will receive a gift and get first access to their newest release, the Maui’s Finest Collection.

Kealamauloa Alcon

Across the way at Center Stage, Hawaiʻi’s Finest will also host live music and entertainment featuring Kealamauloa Alcon, Micah Music, and special guests from 6 to 9 p.m.

Micah Music

Born on Molokaʻi in 2009, Hawaiʻi’s Finest Clothing was founded with the vision of creating a lifestyle brand that represents Hawaiʻi’s culture, history and people. More than a decade later, it has grown into a statewide movement with eight store locations and more than 140 employees across the islands.

At its core, Hawaiʻi’s Finest Clothing is dedicated to offering high-quality, stylish apparel that remains affordable for the local community. True to its mission, the brand continues to live by its founding philosophy: for the people, by the people.

“Opening up at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center truly means the world to me,” said Paulele Alcon, Owner of Hawaiʻi’s Finest Clothing. “Growing up, every visit to Maui included a stop here, so to now have Hawaiʻi’s Finest in this very place feels full circle. We’ve always had so much love, family, and support on Maui. I know it took us a while to get here, but we’re finally here — ready to serve, connect, and celebrate with all of you. Mahalo for welcoming us home.”

“Welcoming Hawaiʻi’s Finest Clothing to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is an exciting milestone for our community,” said Kauwela Shultz, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “Their commitment to uplifting Hawaiʻi’s people and culture reflects the same values we strive to share here at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. We’re proud to be the home of their first Maui location.”

Hawaiʻi’s Finest Clothing shoppers can look forward to new collections dropping every Friday, including Maui-exclusive designs. In addition to retail, the space will host concerts, meet-and-greets, and community events aimed at bringing people together.

Following the grand opening event, the store will be open during regular mall hours daily. For more information about Hawaiʻi’s Finest Clothing, visit their website at https://www.hifinest.com or follow @hawaiisfinestclothing on Instagram.