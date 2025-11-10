Marine Institute to lead Hawaiian monk seal response program on Maui

The public can now report monk seal sightings and emergencies directly to the Maui Monk Seal Response Hotline at (808) 292-2372. (Courtesy: MOCMI)

The Marine Institute at Maui Ocean Center (MOCMI) is partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to strengthen efforts to protect endangered Hawaiian monk seals on Maui.

Under a new cooperative agreement announced this week, MOCMI will lead the Maui Monk Seal Response Program, coordinating a team of trained volunteers and staff to respond to monk seal sightings, haul-outs, molting and pupping events. The team will also conduct public outreach, assess animal health and assist with interventions when necessary.

“This collaboration represents an exciting new chapter for marine conservation on Maui,” said Dustin Paradis, executive director of MOCMI. “We’re honored to work alongside NOAA’s Pacific Islands Regional Office, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources and the Native Hawaiian community to continue this vital response work. Together, we can ensure seamless support for Hawaiian monk seals and the dedicated people caring for them while learning to coexist respectfully.”

MOCMI’s expanded role builds upon the organization’s existing partnership with NOAA through its sea turtle stranding response and rehabilitation program. .

The public is encouraged to report all monk seal sightings and emergencies to the statewide NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840. On Maui, reports can also be made directly to the Maui Monk Seal Response Hotline at 808-292-2372. Reporters should provide location details and observe animals from a safe and respectful distance.

The Marine Institute at Maui Ocean Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting Hawaiʻi’s marine life through sea turtle rehabilitation, coral restoration and educational programs. More information is available at www.mocmarineinstitute.org.